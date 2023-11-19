Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for TransCode Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.57) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $0.26 on Friday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $531,860.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.18).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransCode Therapeutics

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald acquired 49,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,168.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares in the company, valued at $28,722.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,933.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Fitzgerald purchased 49,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,168.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,318 shares in the company, valued at $28,722.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Featured Articles

