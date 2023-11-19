Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intrusion Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intrusion in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.51. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 382,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $118,531.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,880,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,103.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 382,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $118,531.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,880,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,103.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $193,333.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 983,298 shares of company stock valued at $415,539. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

