Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regis Price Performance

Regis stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Shares of Regis are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regis

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Regis in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 530.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 105.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

