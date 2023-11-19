Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Sells £10,089 in Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,389.78).

Redrow Stock Up 2.5 %

RDW stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($6.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.66, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.50 ($6.86). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 493.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 488.99.

Redrow Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,296.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 843 ($10.35) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.25 ($7.53).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

