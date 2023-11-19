RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

RB Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $293,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.