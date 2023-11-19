Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Insider Acquires A$34,971.69 in Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose bought 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$52.59 ($33.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,971.69 ($22,274.96).

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Ramsay Health Care’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.