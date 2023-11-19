Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stake Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rambus were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,942. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

