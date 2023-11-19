Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Structure Therapeutics Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPCR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13. Structure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,046,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,377,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.