Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Absci Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Absci in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Absci Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $1.45 on Friday. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Absci

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Absci by 305.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

