Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,364,000 after buying an additional 1,596,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.