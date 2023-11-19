Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) vs. AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Head to Head Contrast

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) and AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of AB SKF (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Q.E.P. and AB SKF (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q.E.P. $433.66 million 0.13 -$60,000.00 $0.62 24.19 AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.70 4.52

Analyst Recommendations

AB SKF (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q.E.P.. AB SKF (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q.E.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Q.E.P. and AB SKF (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A AB SKF (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Q.E.P. and AB SKF (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q.E.P. 0.51% 2.64% 1.03% AB SKF (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Q.E.P. beats AB SKF (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company's product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, LASH, Roberts, Harris Flooring Group, Capitol, Vitrex, Homelux, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, and Elastimentt brands. It sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products. The company also provides various services, including application engineering, asset management, condition-based maintenance, mechanical maintenance, remanufacturing and customization, and training solutions. It offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, cars and light trucks, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, machine tools, marine, material handling, metals, mining, mineral processing and cement, ocean energy, oil and gas, pulp and paper, railways, trucks, trailers, buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

