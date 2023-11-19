Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 2.9 %

Pure Cycle stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.96. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,393,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after buying an additional 249,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

