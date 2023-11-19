Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.18.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

