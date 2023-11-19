PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

PropertyGuru Group stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. PropertyGuru Group has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $465,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

