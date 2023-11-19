PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PRV.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$6.50 price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.90.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
