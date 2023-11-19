Presto Automation (PRST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Shares of PRST opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

In other news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland acquired 1,500,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Presto Automation by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Presto Automation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Presto Automation by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,532 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

