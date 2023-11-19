Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Premier Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.65) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.37. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 139 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,342.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.