PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of PPL by 84.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,242,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of PPL by 415.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.