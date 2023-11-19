PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $165,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

