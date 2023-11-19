Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ PSNY opened at $2.08 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
