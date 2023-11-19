Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

