Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 874.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,435,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 953,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 738,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

NYSE PBI opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The company has a market cap of $691.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 2.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -22.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

