Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.82.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

