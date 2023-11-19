Piper Sandler Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $209.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $162.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.77. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.05, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,483,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $253,065.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,640,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

