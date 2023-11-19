Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Head-To-Head Survey

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) and Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XWELL and Pinelawn Cemetery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A

XWELL presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 221.10%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $55.94 million 0.16 -$32.84 million ($8.18) -0.27 Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares XWELL and Pinelawn Cemetery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pinelawn Cemetery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XWELL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Pinelawn Cemetery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -114.37% -71.91% -47.54% Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XWELL beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers marketing support to health and health-related channels. It operates stores, as well as offers its services through an integrated digital platform. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

