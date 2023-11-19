Pineapple Energy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pineapple Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Pineapple Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Pineapple Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pineapple Energy from $3.70 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pineapple Energy has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.70.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

