Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Buys $59,853.60 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 602.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Perrigo by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,016,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after buying an additional 1,713,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after buying an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

