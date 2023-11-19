Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Given New $4.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

PRM opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Perimeter Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,039,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,677,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,316,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.