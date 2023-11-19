Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter.

Paragon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PGNT opened at $9.00 on Friday. Paragon Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate investment activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various material handling solutions, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, increase productivity, reduce error, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

