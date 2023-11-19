Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1,298.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 130,479 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.