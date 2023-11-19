Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.00. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

