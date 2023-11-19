Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $281.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $247.59 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $265.90. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average of $234.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $768,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

