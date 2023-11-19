Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.94.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after buying an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after buying an additional 61,273 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.