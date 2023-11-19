Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.