Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 22.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,035,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 191,954 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.