Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Orchestra BioMed in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. Orchestra BioMed has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.