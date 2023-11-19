OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OPHC opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

