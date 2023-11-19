Oppenheimer Boosts BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target to $6.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of BrainsWay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

BWAY stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

