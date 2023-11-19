Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRV opened at $171.82 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.