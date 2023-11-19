Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.