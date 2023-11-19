Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ONBPO opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
