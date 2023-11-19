Oder Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.14. The company has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

