NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.49.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $492.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

