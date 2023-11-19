Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Purchases $33,600.00 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NUTX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 858.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,448,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,344 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,237,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 3,712,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 928,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 928,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

