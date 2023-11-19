Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

BEEM stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 960.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

