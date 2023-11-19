Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NTRS stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

