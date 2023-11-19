NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Critical Review

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and NioCorp Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $21.93 billion 0.39 $1.34 billion $0.67 25.36 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$40.08 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

61.0% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 1.55% 5.16% 2.25% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -30.55%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cleveland-Cliffs and NioCorp Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 5 4 0 2.44 NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus price target of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.26%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Cleveland-Cliffs.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats NioCorp Developments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.