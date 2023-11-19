NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. NICE updated its FY23 guidance to $8.58-8.78 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $194.52 on Friday. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $231.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

