Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $56.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.07.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Newmont Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

