New Street Research Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

